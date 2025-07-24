York Maze: Celebrating 30 years of the biggest maize maze in Europe with Tory Story design
Created from over one million maize plants across a 15-acre field near Elvington, York Maze is thought to be the biggest maize maze in Europe and one of the biggest in the world.
Farmer Tom Pearcy, who launched the attraction in 2002, said he started his latest design at Christmas and had cut about 5km of paths from the maize.
The design is uploaded to a satellite navigation device and after the maize grows about six inches high Mr Pearcy uses a tractor and cultivator to create the maze.
At the end of the season the crop goes to Mr Pearcy’s neighbours’ Jersey cows.
Previous themes have included Lion King, Star Wars, Roald Dahl, Yorkshire Legends and the Mr Men and Little Miss books.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.