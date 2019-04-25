80 pigs die after fire breaks out at North Yorkshire farm

Have your say

Around 80 pigs have perished after a fire broke out at a farm in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the pig farm in the small village of Yedingham, near Malton, yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews were called at around 11am following reports of the fire at a barn which was used to house livestock.

Sadly, around 80 pigs were killed in the fire. The exact number is unknown.

Fire fighters from Sherburn, Malton and Pickering fire stations attended the fire and luckily no people were injured.

The crews had to use two hose reels, six breathing apparatus and farmers' machinery to extinguish the fire.

Yedingham is a small, rural village halfway between Malton and Scarborough.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.