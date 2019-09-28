Ben Barnett: Culture of support can beat political gloom

As the parliamentary crisis around Britain’s future on the international stage has deepened so has the sense of insecurity around the future of farming.

In the last week alone, people in the industry have told me about farmers holding off from livestock investments at auction marts because they don’t know what to do for the best; that there is a sense of mounting vulnerability because of scant assurances over long-term agricultural funding from government, and that there is a lack of a clear commitment to a workable transition plan for climate and nature-friendly farming as Britain leaves the European Union.

Breeding sheep prices were down £10 per head at a recent sale, one auctioneer told me, while the low beef price continues to prompt warnings about the survival of cattle enterprises.

All said, the uncertainty plaguing the industry is intense and shows no sign of abating, regardless of noises from government departments about preparedness for agriculture’s future outside the EU.

It is in times like this that neighbourliness within the farming community - a mindfulness of one another’s welfare - takes on even greater importance. Fortunately, Yorkshire is a county where there is plenty of support.

Summer may have faded for another year but Masham Sheep Fair returns next weekend and Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground two weekends after that, providing two vibrant social opportunities.

A timely talk by New Zealand’s self-styled ‘Resilient Farmer’, Doug Avery, promises to be an inspiring event at the Pavilions of Harrogate on October 17. Mr Avery has battled depression to become a major success in his homeland.

Two days’ earlier and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Women In Farming conference, in the same venue, will offer further inspiration from a panel of top speakers. And of course, The Yorkshire Post will bang the drum for farming and the countryside at our Rural Awards finale, again at Pavilions, on October 10.

Together as a community, there is strength that even fraught politics cannot defeat.

