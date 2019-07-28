Calls for entries - The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards

Show season is in full swing and the annual harvest is underway, reminders if any were needed, of the incredible spirit of Yorkshire’s rural communities and the ceaseless endeavours of its farmers.

All this hard work and dedication; the voluntary hours and commitment, and so much more by individuals, businesses, organisations and community groups in rural Yorkshire, deserves to be recognised, celebrated and championed – as a sign of our county’s enduring economic and community strengths.

That is why The Yorkshire Post will celebrate the stand-out success stories from Yorkshire’s countryside communities in our 2019 Rural Awards, sponsored by Bishop Burton College near Beverley.

Entries are being accepted until September 4. Picture by Simon Hulme.

There are 13 award categories – 11 of which are open for both direct entries and for nominations via the awards’ dedicated website.

New categories include Rural Innovator of the Year for a progressive business that is embracing digital technology and Rural Hero which celebrates those that selflessly dedicate their time for the good of their communities.

Two of the award winners – Lifetime Achievement Award and Farm of the Year – will be chosen by The Yorkshire Post.

All the winners will be announced at a ceremony at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10.

Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal of overall awards sponsor Bishop Burton College, is keen for innovative farming businesses to enter and receive the recognition they deserve.

Mr Meredith said: “The Rural Awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate all that’s best in food and farming in Yorkshire so I would fully encourage those businesses that have any sort of interest in agriculture and are doing anything different that is worth shouting about to put themselves forward.

“It would be great to recognise their contribution for the marvellous range of food and agricultural activity in Yorkshire.”

The full list of categories includes: Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers; Rural Innovator of the Year; Farm of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Burton College; Rural Hero, sponsored by The Robert Fuller Gallery; Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Myddleton Croft Investment Managers; Professional Services to the Community; Vet of the Year; Rural High Street or Rural Retailer; Rural Tourist Attraction, sponsored by FG Adamson &Son; Farm Shop; Student/Apprentice; Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP Solicitors; and Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Cundalls.

