Countryside Stewardship Scheme opens for applications

Applications for the Countryside Stewardship Scheme which gives farmers a chance to get ready for new agricultural policy, have opened today.

The CS scheme has a number of different funding options for local environment improvements from restoring wildlife habitats and creating woodlands to managing flood risk.

All compatible with the Government’s new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) which will reward farmers for producing public goods such as better air and water quality, improved access to the countryside, soil quality and animal welfare.

A national pilot for ELMS will be rolled out in 2021 with the scheme expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Farming Minister George Eustice said the CS scheme provides a good stepping stone to ELMS and urged farmers to get involved.

“There is nothing to be gained by holding back. We are guaranteeing that anyone who joins our new scheme will be able to leave their Countryside Stewardship agreement early in order to do so.”

To apply or find out more details of the Countryside Stewardship scheme go to gov.uk