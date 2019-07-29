Everything you need to know about Ryedale Show

Ryedale Show regularly attracts around 15,000 visitors and is renowned for a format that stays true to farming traditions.

Held tomorrow - Tuesday, July 30 - for the 153rd time, the event is one of the largest one day shows in North Yorkshire.

Paul Bedford with his Supreme Champion Clydesdale at last year's Ryedale Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the show gates opening to the public at 8.30am.

Format

Livestock are the stars at Ryedale Show where classes take place in eight rings throughout the day. Dairy and beef cattle, horses, sheep and goats will also be presented for judges to pick out their winners.

Cattle being judged at last year's Ryedale Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The show also has a fur and feather section and sheepdog trials, while there are sections dedicated to dogs, vintage machinery, produce and crafts, and children's classes.

There will be no pigs this year because of a local disease outbreak.

New classes

Young sheep handlers taking to the ring at last year's Ryedale Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ryedale Show is also a major event for equestrians, boasting more than 90 classes for horses and ponies, and a new ridden Irish draught class has been introduced.

In the sheep section, there is a new class this year for Zwartbles, distinctive looking sheep with a black fleece and a white stripe running down their faces. Zwartbles were first imported from Holland in the early 1990s and have since become an estimated breed across the UK.

Another new class that has been introduced for 2019 is a "healthy eating" vegetable section.

And in keeping with growing environmental and waste concerns, the WI will be staging an 'up-cycling' class.

Main ring

Before 2pm, the showground's main ring is split in two, allowing cattle classes to run alongside horse classes simultaneously.

At 2pm however, the rings are made one, for a programme of afternoon attractions beginning with a parade of vintage tractors, a mounted fancy dress competition and a class for heavy horses in plough harness.

Shopping

Around 200 trade stands are set up at the event each year offering everything from food and drink to services for farm businesses.

Facilities

Recycling bins will be provided around the showfield for the first time and following the successful trial of card payment on the main gate last year, visitors will be able to pay by card on all the show's gates this year. Cashback will also be available.

Prices

Admission on the day is £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between five and 16. Under-fives are admitted for free and family tickets for two adults and up to three children are priced £30.

