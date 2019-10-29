Farmers urged to take advantage of free health checks in North Yorkshire

Farmers are being encouraged to make the most of free health checks at two livestock auction marts in North Yorkshire.

Professional nurses will be on hand to meet members of the farming community at Malton Mart on Friday and at Thirsk Mart’s Christmas fatstock show on Thursday, November 28.

More dates follow in the new year for the check-ups, which are organised, supported and sponsored by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, the Prince’s Countryside Fund, the Farming Community Network and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

Kate Dale, co-ordinator of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said recent checks at Skipton Auction Mart detected cases of high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

“We feel it’s important to offer the farming community an opportunity to get a quick health MoT in their working environment,” Mrs Dales said. “We welcome everyone, whether it’s for a check-up or just a chat to let them know they are cared for. You have absolutely nothing to lose by having a check-up. We all have a responsibility to invest in ourselves and look after our health.”

The checks at Malton Mart on Friday are between 11am and 1.30pm. More follow in January during a Ripon Farm Services open day at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on January 15, at Farmstar’s open day at its base in Marr, near Doncaster, on January 16 and at the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show on York Auction Centre on February 5.

Additional funding from the Prince’s Countryside Fund means the checks are being offered at more venues this winter.

