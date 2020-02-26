Farming leader warns against "morally bankrupt" trade deals which could see sub-standard food on our plates

Farming leaders have warned that signing trade deals which open the UK to imported food that would be illegal to produce here would be “morally bankrupt” and “insane”.

The president of the NFU, Minette Batters, said the challenges of climate change, tackling wildlife declines and ensuring animal welfare would not be met by a model that “ignores the hidden cost” of how food is produced.

Speaking at the NFU annual conference in Birmingham yesterday, Ms Batters urged the Government to insist that countries who want to trade with the UK do so “on our terms” when it comes to food standards.

“To sign up to a trade deal which results in opening our ports, shelves and fridges to food which would be illegal to produce here would not only be morally bankrupt, it would be the work of the insane,” she said.

She reiterated a warning that imported food should not be allowed to undercut the standards UK farmers have to meet on animal welfare, food safety and the environment.

Producers in other parts of the world wash livestock in chlorine or other chemicals, use antibiotics to promote growth, are allowed to use battery cages for egg-laying hens and do not need vets’ prescriptions for drugs, she added.

Ms Batters called for rules in the Agriculture Bill to ensure that food that would be illegal to produce here will not be imported, and for a commission to oversee trade regulations regarding food and agriculture.

She said it was an issue that would “test the moral compass of some in Government”.

Ms Batters added: “If you raise the bar at home but refuse to legislate on imports then I can only wonder, was the motive ever really about improving global standards in welfare or the environment after all. This isn’t just about chlorinated chicken. This is about a wider principle.

“We must not tie the hands of British farmers to the highest rung of the standards ladder while waving through food imports which may not even reach the bottom rung.”

Her call was backed by consumer body Which?, whose director of advocacy Caroline Normand said: “It’s vital that the nation’s health is not used as a bargaining chip on the negotiating table.

“We know consumers value the UK’s high food standards, so the Government must legislate to prevent imports produced to lower standards, such as chemical washing techniques for chicken and hormone-treated beef, from entering the UK.”

Downing Street has insisted the UK’s high food standards would be protected in any trade deal and conference delegates will hear more on the Government’s stance today as the new Environment Secretary, George Eustice, takes part in a political session chaired by Ms Batters.

In response to Ms Batters’ conference speech yesterday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The UK has long been a world leader in food safety and animal welfare and we will continue to uphold our high food safety standards in all future trade deals.”

Mr Eustice, who has a background in farming, was a long standing Minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs before replacing Theresa Villiers in the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

The conference closes this afternoon.