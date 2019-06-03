Firefighters tackling huge barn blaze at Brighouse farm

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a large barn fire at a farm in Brighouse.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said six appliances are currently dealing with the incident in the Cam Lane area of Clifton.

Barn blaze in Brighouse (Picture by Stuart Black)

Firefighters were called at 2.25pm today to the fire of the large agricultural building containing hay bales.

MORE NEWS: Teen found guilty of murder after stabbing to death Jamie Brown at Halifax Halloween party

Four large jets are in use and a WYFRS confirmed that the building is 20 per cent involved.

Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield, Odsal, Halifax are in attendance

Reader Stuart Black has sent in these pictures of the fire.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.