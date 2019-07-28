From dogs to horses - secretary Tania Gardner's journey to Ryedale Show

Bringing in someone who understands the game as it is played today, someone who has an empathy with current situations, is often hailed in sports management.

There are around 100 horse classes at Ryedale Show. Picture by James Hardisty.

Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville are two recent examples in the football world and having an individual at the helm of the equestrian classes who has “been there and done that” can be extremely beneficial to an agricultural show, particularly Ryedale Show with its massive number of equestrian entries.

The show takes place next week – Tuesday, July 30.

Tania Gardner, horse secretary for Ryedale Show. Picture by James Hardisty.

“There are around 100 horse classes at Ryedale Show,” says Tania Gardner who took on the role of horse secretary at last year’s show after shadowing Liz Cook who had held the position for the previous 15 years.

“It can be quite demanding with so many exhibitors and competitors. We will have over 600 horses on the day, which means over 1,000 and probably nearer 2,000 people at the show being involved with them in some way.

“It is important to understand the hard work they all put into their horses and ponies, working with them every day and sometimes they need to be handled gently in a similar way a football manager might put an arm around certain players when they are stressed if something doesn’t go their way.”

Tania comes from an equestrian background. Born in Edinburgh, she started riding in her mid-20s before moving to London working as a national account manager for four years before meeting her husband-to-be and moving to York and then Tollerton.

She had taken her then two horses to London having started out on what she describes as low-level eventing north of the border. In Yorkshire, Tania found another gear or two to her prowess.

“I then competed in showjumping and three-day eventing for a number of years reaching intermediate level, riding at Blair Castle and Chatsworth as well as plenty of others, but to be fair I wasn’t as good as the horses I rode.

“I took part in some showing, my best being a second at Bramham with a potential young event horse.”

It was her daughter Imogen, now nearing 19, who indirectly brought about Tania’s role at Ryedale.

“Imogen competed here in the pony classes and I’ve always loved the family aspect of this lovely traditional countryside show. We get a lot of rural people from all around North Yorkshire but also right across the county of Yorkshire plus neighbouring counties and we attract entries from Scotland, Essex and Kent.

“The horse entries from further afield usually come because Ryedale Show is a Horse of the Year Show qualifier for various classes including ridden hunters and harness driving and we have two of the Queen’s horses coming this year.

“We have a fabulous team of local farmers who all pull together to put on the show and our chief horse steward Rosie Shaw, who I work alongside, is just amazing. She’s married to Johnny and they live at Welburn Hall where the show is held.

“Nothing is too much trouble for either of them and last year, after the first show where I’d been secretary in my own right, Rosie and I just looked at each other afterwards and said: ‘Well, that went all right’. That’s as good as it gets.’

“Competitors can be quite hyped up with all of the arrangements, timings and looking after their horses and ponies, so it is important to keep a calm head in our positions when situations occur. People want to win and that can sometimes bring additional stress, especially when they have perhaps been on the road for some time before arriving from 6.30am and up since 3 or 4am.”

Tania shifted her showing emphasis from horses to dogs 11 years ago and now has Irish Setters, an Irish Red & White Setter and Afghan Hounds. She shows the Setters all around the UK and took reserve champion Red & White Setter at Cruft’s this year with Caleb. Her first show dog, Rafferty, was a show champion.

“Gradually, the dogs took over from the horses, although I still have two. The Setters are what I really focus on with the Afghans a sideline. I really like the Afghans’ personality.”

It was experience already gleaned as a secretary for dog shows that brought about Tania’s role at Ryedale Show.

“I’m secretary for Otley Canine Club and as such look after all the entries and securing of judges. I also steward at the Leeds Dog Show and I’m on the Yorkshire Afghan show committee. Leeds Dog Show plays host to 10,000 dogs at Harewood House. When I saw the horse secretary role advertised I saw it as similar to my Otley position – securing judges, expediting the entries on to the system, processing them and saw it as a way of keeping my hand in with horses too.

“Most weekends during the main season I’m involved in showing my dogs at events as far and wide as Windsor, Paignton and Bournemouth generally taking up to three dogs.

“Ideally, I’d love to have a show horse now, something like a middle to heavyweight hunter for the ridden hunter classes, as well as the dogs. There is a feeling that fit and well dogs benefit from being around owners that also know about horses, so perhaps that is what works for me.”

Tania also works one day per week for the Kennel Club and appears to have found her niche in show organisation whether for horses or dogs.

“Exhibitors can sometimes be quite trying, but that’s where an understanding of what they are going through and an appreciation of the time, effort and hard work they put in to be at a show can help.

“If they can see that you are being considerate and can empathise with their frame of mind it makes life easier.”

Ryedale Show’s horse classes are recognised as some of the most competitive in the county and are sure to be hotly contested again on Tuesday.