He hasn’t even given the Swale ewes a second glance. I guess the making of babies just isn’t for him! - Jill Thorp

Our first batch of ewes have been scanned and to Paul’s relief, none are geld.

Unfortunately, despite testing as 95 per cent fertile, my Leicester shearling tup has yet again failed.

Two ewes have held to him but the rest have all been marked by the chaser tup and are well behind the others.

He hasn’t even given the Swale ewes a second glance. I guess the making of babies just isn’t for him!

Thankfully, the tup we bought from Hawes last autumn is keen as mustard and has done his job and all my Leicester ewes will lamb in the coming months.

It’s proving hard work exercising John-William’s ponies in this blustery wet weather. Both Stott Hall and my mum’s place, where some of the ponies are kept, are both exposed and open to the bitterly cold gales that keep battering us.

I was constantly urged to run faster 'gallop mummy, we need to keep up' - Jill Thorp

That plan was to castrate him. I looked at Anne – it was surely her turn - Julian Norton



Ponies are quite often jumpy in the wind, even more so when they’re freshly clipped.

One of our homebred mares has come in to start her ridden career but after being home for several weeks we’re not much further on with her.

At Stott Hall, last year’s Molinia grass blown across the bleak tops, has wrapped itself around the mesh fencing. When enough of it builds up the fences become completely covered and resemble giant waffles with just the wooden posts poking out.

Last November a wagon heading towards a landfill site, lost control and crashed through our fencing.

The wagon, carrying building waste turned over, depositing it’s entire load on to our moor.

Despite many phone calls to the driver and owner of the company, the waste remains. It’s bitterly disappointing that after reporting this to the environment agencies, nothing has been done.

The road that crosses our land is notorious for accidents, many cars have crashed through our fencing, every time resulting in expense and work for us.

I wonder what other businesses have their workplaces repeatedly damaged and are left to sort it at their own cost with no repercussions for the perpetrators.

Farmers have taken yet another hit with the recent announcement that a major cancer charity is to fully endorse a ‘Meat free March’.

Again, a complete lack of thought and understanding has gone into this, just another jumping on the anti-farming bandwagon.

As an alternative, a farming lady has come up with a more forward thinking idea named ‘Air free April’.

The idea is that you shop, eat and holiday locally for the whole month and buy only what is in season and produced locally. I truly hope the concept gains momentum and has nationwide backing.

I know it’s the proverbial drum I keep banging but we really must support our own. Brexit has now been delivered and although we are in a transition period, the world is still turning and the bottom hasn’t dropped out of our economy.

This is surely the time to remind Europe and the rest of the world, what a truly great nation we are.