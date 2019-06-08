Honley Show cancelled due to 'dangerous' flooded fields

Have your say

Organisers of a Yorkshire agricultural show have been forced to call off the event due to the wet weather.

Honley Show, a one-day show which takes place annually at Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield, was called off earlier today.

Ticket-holders will be able to use their ticket to gain free entry to the 2020 event.

A statement on the Honley Show Facebook page read:-

"It is with much regret that we have just taken the decision to cancel this year's show for reasons of public safety.

"The field is flooded and the movement of traffic on and off the field would be difficult and potentially dangerous.

"Huge apologies to all. This is not a decision we have taken lightly."