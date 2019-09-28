How a toilet stop was a game changer for John Fozzard's Whitley Bridge farm

As introductions to a breed go, John Fozzard’s was somewhat odd. Back in 1984 a visit to the toilets at the now sadly lamented Driffield livestock market brought about an unintended meeting with farming chums whilst looking for some essential relief.

“‘Woah! Fozzie!’ were the first words I heard as I was making my way to the loo,” he says. “I’d only stopped off there because my brother lived in Bridlington and we were on our way to visit him when a toilet stop was needed. ‘There’s something you’ll like here, come and have a look’ were the words from Philip Davison of Haddlesey as around the corner came another local lad Jim Dodsworth. That toilet stop changed our farm.”

Fozzie got a bargain that day, and School Farm at Whitley Bridge just south of the M62/A19 junction between Selby and Askern has never been quite the same since.

“I ended up with six Jacob ewes that cost me 16 quid! Philip brought them back from market. And what’s more, on the way back they multiplied as Jim gave me some of his Jacobs. We’d gone from nothing to a flock of 16 ewes and a tup. Within seconds of Philip tipping them in the yard we had none again! They just scattered immediately and ended up at the corn drier next door. That was our introduction to Jacob sheep.

“When we’d got them back and sorted them out, we found that we had eight registered ewes and that the tup was also registered. We’d wanted our own breeding enterprise, something we had more control over, and that was ours from start to finish. These have suited us for the past 35 years.”

John will be showing at both Masham Sheep Fair and Countryside Live this month and he’s also judging the primitive sheep classes at Masham next weekend. He and his wife Freda started their showing career the same year they took on the breed.

“Our local show is Sykehouse and at that time it was home to one of the biggest Jacob shows in the north of England, with 13-14 exhibitors. If you got a ticket you had arrived. We took two lambs and got a third-place rosette with a tup lamb. We got the showing bug. The following year we went to Howden, Thorne, Westwoodside, Snaith, Wetherby. At that time we had a milk round that restricted us to purely Sunday shows.

“We sold a gimmer that we knew was good to a lady who showed it the following year and had champion with it at the Royal Highland and Royal shows and reserve champion at the Great Yorkshire Show. It put us on the map. Since then we tried to show what we have bred ourselves as much as we can. One year, either by luck or judgment we had several very nice gimmer lambs and everyone was at us to sell them, but we showed them and won everywhere we went.”

Today’s farming operation at School Farm, adjacent to the local school, sees John and Freda with their Whitley-prefixed Jacob flock and a commercial flock of crossbreeds including Jacob X Mule and Beltex X. Their eldest grandson, Reece, has his own flock of Jacobs under the Greenacres prefix. Reece and John have had success more recently in the commercial markets.

“Reece had decided he wanted some Beltex and the first year we had them we crossed them with a Jacob tup and got good fat lambs. We’ve now bought a Dutch Spotted tup.”

The Dutch Spotted breed is relatively new to the UK, having only had its own classes at the Great Yorkshire Show this year and having been part of the any other breed classes the two previous years, but their prowess is already heading into show legend, having become the Supreme Interbreed Champion this year.

“Reece had seen them at the Great Yorkshire two years ago,” says John. “I got talking with a Dutch Spotted owner at Cartmel Show in Westmorland, where I was judging, and asked if they had any to sell. I just wanted a tup to put to a ewe to get a meat lamb. Later we went back to Cumbria and bought Albert, who had a fault for showing, and have used him on to Beltex X and Jacob X for fat lambs. When we took Albert’s first lambs in to Otley everybody was round them like a dose of salts and they sold very well.”

John and Freda, who have just celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, are both originally from Knottingley and John’s uncles were involved in farming. His father, Thompson Fozzard, was a glass bottle worker but kept pigs in his spare time.

“Dad having pigs is how I became involved in livestock, but I served my time as a joiner, worked my way up in the building trade and ended up quantity surveying,” he says. “When the contracts finished I took on a role looking after pigs, sheep and goats on an environmental studies unit at Bentley Primary School for Doncaster Corporation.

“Freda told me if I wanted to go into farming properly I should study. She was a PE teacher so she knew all about getting the right qualifications and I went to Askham Bryan College as a mature student. The wheel has now turned full circle as that’s where our youngest grandson, Nathan, has just started.”

John worked for farmer Chris Wood at Newton-on-Derwent following his studies and found an interest in calf-rearing. John and Freda bought Quarry Farm, a house and four acres, at Hensall and with the addition of a milk round and Freda’s teacher’s income they were under way. They moved to School Farm in 1982, which at the time was 22 acres but, with additional land and woodland purchased, now runs to 29 acres.

The sheep enterprise started with Mules and Suffolks. The Jacob and commercial crossbreed flocks have been the farm’s mainstay for years.

“It was our daughters Laura and Amy who gave us the impetus to start showing the sheep. They had ponies and were used to preparing them, so the showing of sheep followed on,” says John.

“We buy and sell tup lambs, either privately or at the main show and sale at Skipton, and we went to the show and sale at Melton Mowbray recently. We still hold the record for the highest priced tup when the Jacob sale was held at York livestock market.”

Masham Sheep Fair takes place on October 5 and 6.

