I explained to him that he’s built to last, a vital characteristic living where we do - Jill Thorp

The question I have been asked most often during my time at Stott Hall: “Is it noisy living here?” Always leaves me amused.

It usually takes a good eight to ten seconds before I verbally respond.

According to Paul, I need to work on my facial expressions as my look of incredulity tends to offend the inquirer.

It’s not that I mean to be rude, but, really, I live in the middle of six lanes of motorway traffic, so yep, it’s a noisy hole.

Thankfully, the house with its two-foot thick walls and modern triple glazing keeps the monotonous drone out and we enjoy a quiet home life.

John-William loves the place. He is able to do what I cannot and sees beyond the motorway.

He craves big open spaces, the vastness of the moors as they stretch away to the horizon.

He hasn’t even given the Swale ewes a second glance. I guess the making of babies just isn’t for him! - Jill Thorp

We struggled and hobbled to hoist them into place, but this was the easy bit, next we had to persuade the heifers into the small pen

He knows all the different names for the fields, the meadows, the edges and tops.

The cloughs, gullies and reservoirs all with their own unique names are as familiar to him as characters from Paw Patrol are to his classmates.

No matter the weather, he is out tending to his animals, desperate to prove his worth and wish away his childhood, eager to be a man.

He is now at an age where he wants to explore alone and free from nagging worries from his parents.

The giant, machine-swallowing peat bogs that lurk out on the moors and water culverts that wind through the meadows, however, are cause enough for me to maintain a tight leash on our adventurous son for the time being.

After several weeks of experiencing Beavers, the junior branch of Scouts, John-William was invested last night and is now part of the Beaver colony!

His first badge, being first aid, didn’t go quite to plan and ended in fits of giggles at his expense.

Carrying an injured beaver in a stretcher is one of the many skills they must learn.

Being a strong farm lad, he rather enthusiastically lifted his end of the stretcher before his fellow first aider was ready, resulting in the poor kid sliding out and landing with a thud.

When it came to John-William’s turn, several more beavers were drafted in to lift the stretcher.

As they rather shakily hoisted him into the air, the stretcher gave way and it was his turn to land with a thud.

Only his pride was bruised and hopefully after a bit more practice, the badge will be his.

Later that evening I explained to him that he’s built to last, a vital characteristic living where we do.

Anything less and he’d be blown away every time he stepped out of the door.

Thus reassured, the embarrassment was forgotten.

Living over 1000 feet above sea level does have its merits, on occasion.

The storm of last week tore relentlessly across the hills, lashing rain and gale force winds hammering the house.

Thankfully, our home remained dry and the only damage was to our lane which got washed away into the valley bottom.