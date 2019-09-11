Judges impressed by inspiring entries for The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards

Inspiring stories of success from across Yorkshire’s countryside communities have impressed an expert panel of judges for The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards.

This year’s awards have been extremely competitive, with the passion, determination and strength of rural people, businesses and groups really shining through across 11 categories.

The winners of The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards, sponsored by Bishop Burton College, will be announced at an awards celebration evening at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, October 10. Tickets are available now for the event, see the awards website for details.

BBC journalist Harry Gration will be the host at the venue at the Great Yorkshire Showground, where the winners will be revealed.

A shortlist of the finalists across each category will be announced in The Yorkshire Post on Saturday, following deliberations by the judges at our offices in Leeds yesterday.

Scrutinising the entries were Bill Meredith, principal and chief executive of Bishop Burton College, Dorothy Fairburn, northern director of the Country Land and Business Association, Charles Mills, show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Rachael Gillbanks, regional communications adviser at the National Farmers’ Union, and Ben Barnett, The Yorkshire Post’s Agricultural Correspondent.

Mr Meredith said: “It was a pleasure to read about the amazing efforts that underpin the vibrancy of our rural communities.

“Time and time again, the entries spoke of the incredible entrepreneurial flair and inspiring commitment to rural livelihoods in the countryside. It will be a joy to celebrate these stories at the Rural Awards celebration evening next month.”

The awards celebrate various achievements, from the best farm shops and diversification projects, to trail-blazing young farmers and rural heroes.

