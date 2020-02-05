NFU teaching resource leading to more recognition of the important role food and farming can have in STEM subjects

An innovative scheme to help bring food and farming on to the national curriculum is helping youngsters gain a better understanding of food production, the environment and biodiversity, according to agricultural leaders.

Farming STEMterprise, which has been created by the NFU, is a classroom resource which takes Key Stage 2 children through each step of setting up a farm shop business, from growing their own ingredients, using market research to test ideas, designing responsible packaging and calculating expected profit.

The project is showing positive results, according to a survey by the NFU.

The research found that before using the free resource, only 23 per cent of teachers thought food and farming was relevant to their curriculum teaching.

Wolds farmer who is determined to put meat back on people's plates with her February 'Meatury'

Couple who 'fell into' farming are advocates of traditional breeds for better produce



However, after using the pack, more than 90 per cent said it was of benefit for teaching science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

A total of 97 per cent of teachers said they now associated farming with teaching science, 95 per cent said it had a place in design and technology, and 91 per cent said the same for maths.

The president of the NFU, Minette Batters, said: “Increasing young people’s understanding of food provenance and production is becoming ever more important.

“Embedding food and farming in STEM learning can help the next generation navigate their way through future dietary, environmental and career decisions that will inevitably come their way.”

Since the Farming STEMterprise scheme’s launch, members of the NFU education team have worked with nearly 800 teachers across the country.