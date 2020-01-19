One horse has provided so much pleasure to so many people - Jo Foster

New Year’s swift arrival reminded me I was drawing close to another birthday.

Not something I was especially looking forward to. Once, a birthday signified an excuse for a party.

Twenty-five years ago, I was celebrating my 21st in a Val D’Isere nightclub whilst working there for the ski season.

A time when going out every night, rising early for work on a couple of hours sleep after consuming an abundance of toffee vodka was part of the norm.

Now the idea of it fills me with horror. Rising with a hangover is enough to put me off drinking altogether when I have a busy day ahead.

I am far more sedate in my celebrations these days, preferring to invite friends for dinner which is exactly what I did this year. Most enjoyable it was too. A bold attempt at a sophisticated sociable grown-up gathering, more in keeping with my age.

My middle age. Ugh. The words make me shudder.

I don’t recall quite when it happened. I certainly don’t feel middle-aged. In my mind, I am still a 30-year-old. I just can’t get the mirror to agree.

As I advance in years so do the horses.

Suddenly, we have a few hitting double figures and the realisation they will be, sooner rather than later, moving on to a new career.

Our wonderful stalwart Hounds-court (Sherbet) has reached the grand age of 13 and this week we officially retired him to enjoy the hunting and point to point field.

He has given his owners, Jack Berry, Michelle, Di, Sarah and Dave the ex-Yorkshire rugby league star, a memorable five years winning them eight races, two charity races and £45,000 in prize money.

One horse has provided so much pleasure to so many people. He is quite a remarkable character and one of the reasons I love my job.

Every time I see his face over the stable door I smile.

Long may the pleasure continue as he gives the staff a ride or two between the flags this spring.

He has earned a stable at Brookleigh for as long as he needs one.

Another yard favourite hitting middle age is Chase The Wind who, at 10 years old, is still going strong. A bold horse who suffered a serious injury some years ago, one we feared may prevent him from ever returning to the job he loves.

Last week the old-timer ran in the North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick.

He had us shrieking in the stands as he hit the front turning for home before younger faster horses nosed ahead and he finished a gallant third. I was so proud of him.

He has taken hold of middle age and given its cage a good shake-up. I feel the urge to follow his lead. Something exciting is afoot…