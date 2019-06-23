Q&A with Anne Welham - secretary of Malton Agricultural Society

Anne Welham, secretary at Malton Agricultural Society, answers The Yorkshire Post's questions as part of our weekly series of Q&As with rural figures.

Years at the society: This is my third year as Malton Show secretary, prior to that I was on the committee and involved with the livestock side for about 10 years.

Occupation: Part of Cundall’s agricultural team in Malton, organising farm sales, sheep sales, and at Malton Market as a secretary, among other duties.

What motivates you to be part of Malton Show? The great feeling on show day when everything comes together, when you realise all the stress all year round and in the run-up to the show has been worth it. Also, each year trying to move the show onwards and upwards.

Having a great team behind you helping everyone pull together is a great feeling of community spirit. You do not have to be part of the farming community to enjoy the finer points of pedigree cattle, shire horses, sheep or fruit and vegetables to experience this traditional part of our social calendar.

My personal view is you get out of things what you put into them. My oldest daughter has helped steward over the year because of her love of sheep, my son runs the classic car section, whilst my youngest daughter shows cattle, and this year she is taking her pony also.

My step son stewards the cattle, whilst my partner has been known to be sent to camp out at the show field as over night security so all in all the whole family get involved one way or another.

How important is the show to local farmers? Very important, it’s a great social event for the farming community.

The agricultural, country and village shows are an important part of summer calendar in the North York Moors and surrounding area.

What’s new this year? The Sheep Show, set on its own stage with a running commentary and music about breeds of sheep, and a shearing demonstration – this is great fun to watch.

There are also lots of new children`s rides and attractions. The show is, I believe, a fantastic mix of activities for all age groups.

What do you hope visitors learn? We hope they enjoy seeing a wide range of animals and that it provides an insight into rural life; a window into the world of agriculture.

The 133rd Malton Show will be held in Scampston Park, Malton on Sunday, June 30.