Q&A with sheep showing debutant Louise Bothamley

Louise Bothamley, 32, from Thirsk, claimed a first prize in the Suffolk ram lamb class at this week’s Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge on what was her first show appearance in the sheep pens.

She was showing a lamb from Lester and James Peel’s multiple award-winning homebred, pedigree flock.

Lester Peel amongst his Pedigree Suffolk flock at Greystone Farm. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Here, she answers The Yorkshire Post's questions.

What is your connection with farming?

It’s in my blood. When I was a little girl I would go and see my uncle who had a beef farm. I went into horses professionally when I was 13 and worked for Stubbing Court Training in Chesterfield. I met my partner, James Peel, who farms with his dad Lester at Greystone Farm near Thirsk, and for the last two years I’ve been helping them at the sheep sales. I’ve always been around animals, I love it.

What was it like to compete and win a rosette at Nidderdale Show?

Last year I started getting into it by combing the sheep ready for judging. I’ve learnt so much from Lester. This was my first time going into the ring. It will stay in my memory forever!

Do you plan to continue showing?

We are showing at Masham Sheep Fair in October and next year we hope to go to the Great Yorkshire Show. I love looking after the sheep and can’t wait for lambing now.

Masham Sheep Fair date changed for 2019 to avoid UCI Road World Championships clash



Warning over delicate farm futures at Nidderdale Show



Stay up to date with all the latest rural affairs news, views and features by joining our Facebook group