Re-scheduled Sinnington Point to Point due to run tomorrow

Sinnington Point to Point will run tomorrow after Storm Ciara led to it being postponed from its original date last Sunday.

There should be plenty of promise in the race-card with more than 100 entrants for the seven races and the first bumper race to be held in Yorkshire.

Taking place at Duncombe Park in Helmsley, if entries remain the same as before it was postponed, there is a good chance the race card could be extended further.

The final race of the day, a bumper run over two miles.

Point to point bumpers are relatively new and have become increasingly popular over the past few seasons, however this will be the first run in the Yorkshire season.

Everything has been working well on the gallops. I sense positive results ahead - Jo Foster

The opening race is tabled as the Hunt Members race, with Will Easterby having a very firm grip on the winning reins. However, he may find himself with some competition this year as Wizadora, a mare who took two Open wins last season, will carry a 7lb penalty.

Guy Brewer will have the option of Snow Castle and Point The Way who was a narrow second at Alnwick.

Other runners tabled included Black River and Alto De Mottes .

The Confined race had 16 entries which included Cup Final, a recent winner at the first meet of the season held at Sheriff Hutton.

He could be pitted against runner-up One Conemara once again and with Cup Final carrying a 3lb penalty One Conemara could be able to turn the tables.

Game As A Pheasant should also be in the running but is carrying the biggest penalty with 8lb extra.

Also in the race are the lightly campaigned, Six A Side, Duhallow Tornado, newcomer Supreme Steel and the Jack Teal trained Burrenbridge Hotel.

Three runners look likely for the Restricted with recent Sheriff Hutton winner Classic Lady, Buzzkillbob who has been very consistent for his young pilot Leah Cooper, and Irish import Barrack Hill. Glassilaun and Panthers Creek will also be in the line-up.

An exciting contest is expected for the Mixed Open with several decent performers potentially in the line-up. Don Bersy, who has shown a good level of form already this season, including the defeat of Bishops Road in November and a close second to The Dellercheckout at Barbury Castle.

One Conemara and last season’s dual open winner, Stellar Notion, will be joined by among others, Christine Drury trained, William Of Orange, Snow Castle, Point The Way and Rocklander.

In the Novice Riders race Joshua Guerriero looks to hold the aces with his two entries Port Melon and Just A Par, with other runners including last season’s runner-up, Big Sound, Numbercruncher and Major Ridge.

With 24 entries on the original card, there is every chance the Open Maiden could be divided on the day. Runners include Ballygown Boy, Bite The Biscuit, Fire Rock and Dragonfruit.

The highlight for many will be the final bumper race – a two-mile flat race for four and five-year-olds.

The bumper race is designed to introduce young horses to racing and there are 18 entrants for the final race of the day at Helmsley. With only four having a run, it will be the trainers most people will be looking to make their choice on.

Tom Ellis has Annie Flower who was third in a bumper at Revsby Park. Beautiful Prospect comes from the Alan Hill yard, Vaslav from Ryan Potter and Dale Peters brings Whereyouwheeliebin along with entries from Steph Easterby and Cherry Coward.

The course at Duncombe Park is one of ten in Yorkshire which hosts point to points through the season, which started in January and finishes in May.

Running throughout the season are different championships with riders, horses and owners accruing points with each win or placing.

Still early in the season, there is a great programme of fixtures for the next few months.

The date in the calendar is the Yorkshire Area Club Point to Point at Askham Bryan College, followed by the Derwent on March 1 at Charm Park; the Holderness on March 8 at Dalton Park; Hurworth at Hutton Rudby on March 14; Middleton at Sheriff Hutton on March 29 which features the Grimthorpe Gold Cup; Badsworth and Bramham Moor at Askham Bryan College on March 21; Bedale at Hornby Castle on April 11; Staintondale at Charm Park on April 13; Cleveland at Witton Castle on April 19; York and Ainsty at Easingwold on April 26; Pendle Forest and Craven at Heslaker on May 2; a new date for the Zetland at Witton Castle on May 3 and the final race of the season is Bilsdale at Easingwold on May 10.

The culmination, the P2P Awards, takes place on June 6.

For more details go to pointinginyorkshire.co.uk