Reintroducing native predators could boost the survival of species such as the red squirrel

A study published today suggests bringing back native predators – which have historically shared the landscape with their prey – could help repair ecosystems and boost species numbers.

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast have been studying how pine martens, a recovering predator in the UK and Ireland, can help secure the survival of native red squirrels who for decades have been overpowered by the non-native grey.

In the tests red squirrels, unlike their counterparts, showed an increased vigilance for danger when pine marten scent was applied to feeding stations.

The scientists said this was likely to be an in-built response triggered by red squirrels sharing a landscape with the predator over a long period of time. This has led to natural control of grey squirrels, while at the same time helping the survival of red squirrel populations.

Joshua Twining, the study’s lead-author and a PhD student at Queen’s School of Biological Sciences, said historic human activities have led to the loss of predators at the top of the food

chain, including the wolf and the lynx.

Mr Twining added: “In a modern world that is daunted by environmental crisis and ecological collapse, it is more important than ever to recognise the potential of nature, its resilience and ability to provide solutions to our mistakes.

“More research is required, but our initial findings add to the evidence suggesting that an alternative measure could involve restoring our native predators to naturally rebalance the ecosystem.”