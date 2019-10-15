Sheep rescued by fire services after getting marooned on island in Yorkshire

Have your say

Fire fighters rescued a lone sheep after it found itself stranded on an island in a river in Yorkshire.

The rescue services were called to North Road in Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Tuesday afternoon after being alerted to the bizarre incident.

Rescue services were called to save a sheep stranded on an island in the River Ure in North Yorkshire

The farm animal had gotten into difficulty and was marooned on a small island in the middle of the River Ure.

Crews from Ripon and Masham fire stations attended the scene and managed to rescue the sheep using Gotcha line equipment, secured from one end at the nearby North Bridge.

The sheep was uninjured and safely returned to the farmer's field.