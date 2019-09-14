Shortlist revealed for The Yorkshire Post's 2019 Rural Awards

Building up successful businesses from scratch, relentlessly championing this proud county’s high quality produce and boosting the economy by attracting thousands of tourists to the countryside – the stories emerging from The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards are truly inspiring.

A great response to our calls for entries for this year’s awards, sponsored by Bishop Burton College near Beverley, has generated a powerful body of evidence as to the county’s rural resilience and abiding strength.

From inventive entrepreneurship and bold decision-making, to exceptional first steps into countryside careers and first-class, and in some cases selfless, service to the benefit of rural communities; the achievements of our entrants deserve to be shared and celebrated to act as inspiration to others.

Today, the shortlist of those in the running for special recognition can be revealed.

All our winners will be announced at an evening celebration hosted by BBC journalist Harry Gration at Pavilions of Harrogate, at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 10.

To whittle down the entries for a shortlist, some of the region’s most respected rural figures were invited to help judge the entries.

Joining The Yorkshire Post for a morning of rigorous deliberation this week was Charles Mills, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s show director, Dorothy Fairburn, northern director of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal of Bishop Burton College, and Rachael Gillbanks, regional communications adviser at the National Farmers’ Union.

Following an exhaustive process, Mr Mills said: “In the face of the numerous ongoing challenges businesses within the county face it is inspiring to see so many examples of how the people behind them continue to dedicate themselves to delivering the highest standards and driving forward Yorkshire’s rural economy.”

'Impressive standard'

The CLA’s Ms Fairburn also lavished praise on the impressive standard of entries.

“As in previous years, judges had a very challenging time in deciding the winners to celebrate Yorkshire’s cream of the crop,” she said.

“The high standard of entries has become a hallmark of the Rural Awards, and it was wonderful to see the variety of initiatives and concerns that have entered this year. But then, one would expect nothing less from our rural businesses and communities in Yorkshire.”

Next month’s black tie awards celebration will get underway with a drinks reception from 7pm, followed by a three-course meal.

Attendees will be joined by special guests including The Yorkshire Vet star and Country Week columnist Julian Norton and the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner.

The winners of the Farm of the Year award, sponsored by Bishop Burton College, and a Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Cundalls, both chosen by The Yorkshire Post, will be revealed on the night.

Shortlist

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Ryedale Auctioneers: Farmyard Friends Day Nursery in Mappleton, Humble Bee Leisure in Flixton, Minskip Farm Shop in Boroughbridge, Soanes Poultry in Middleton-on-the-Wolds, The Robert Fuller Gallery in Thixendale, Vicky Anderson Ltd in Northallerton, Wold Top Brewery at Hunmanby Grange.

Rural Hero, sponsored by The Robert Fuller Gallery: Anne Moore of Carperby, Open Country of Harrogate and Wakefield, Robert Fuller of Thixendale.

Young Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Myddleton Croft Investment Managers: Ben Mosey of Boroughbridge, Paul Irish of Ripon.

Professional Services to the Community: GSC Grays of Barnard Castle, Leyburn and Stokesley, Lowe Maintenance of Settle, Vicky Anderson Ltd, Northallerton.

Vet of the Year: Ian McClive of Bishopton Veterinary Group, Ripon and Keith Dalby of Aldgate Veterinary Practice, Driffield.

Rural High Street or Rural Retailer: Bert’s Barrow of Hillam, Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes.

Rural Tourist Attraction, sponsored by FG Adamson & Son: Kilnsey Park Estate in Kilnsey, Rural Arts of Thirsk, Spirit of Yorkshire of Hunmanby, Studfold Adventure Trail and Studfold ‘The Nidderdale Experience’ of Harrogate, Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes, and Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery in Nun Monkton.

Farm Shop: Bert’s Barrow of Hillam, Blacker Hall Farm Shop in Wakefield, Minskip Farm Shop in Boroughbridge, The Balloon Tree Farmshop and Cafe in Gate Helmsley.

Student/Apprentice: Joe Stobbs of Craven College, Molly Cavell of Bishop Burton College, Ross Sadler of Askham Bryan College.

Diversification, sponsored by Wilkin Chapman LLP Solicitors: Bert’s Barrow in Hillam, Humble Bee Leisure, Flixton in Kilnsey Park Estate in Kilnsey, Spirit of Yorkshire in Hunmanby.