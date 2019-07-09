Tests carried out on a pig showing signs of illness at recent show prove negative

Tests carried out on a pig which showed signs of illness at a recent farming show have proven negative, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society has confirmed.

On Saturday, the society released a statement to confirm all pig classes at this year's Great Yorkshire Show - which starts on Tuesday July 9 - would be cancelled due to an unconfirmed report of a pig showing signs of illness.

However, in an updated statement released on Tuesday, the organisers confirmed the test results have returned as negative.

A spokesperson from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: "Animal welfare is paramount and any potential risk to our exhibitors’ animals has to be taken very seriously which is why we took the difficult decision to cancel pig classes at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show."

The show is due to take place in Harrogate this week from Tuesday to Thursday.