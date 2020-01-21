The amateur jockeys have been chosen for the Macmillan Ride of their Lives charity horse race which will see them on the course in front of 25,000 people

Twelve amateur horse riders have been chosen to compete in one of the most prestigious charity horse races in Yorkshire.

The Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of their Lives, at York Racecourse, will have the riders racing in front of a crowd of 25,000 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, all the proceeds from the race, which regularly raises more than £100,000, will go directly into supporting people across Yorkshire.

There are seven Yorkshire riders in the line-up, including Sean Quinn from Malton, assistant trainer on his father John’s yard. Mr Quinn, 28, said he had not ridden for 20 years before he started training for the race.

He is racing in memory of Cheryl Steel, head lass at the yard, who died of cancer recently.

“It is nerve wracking,” he said. “But we will all help each other get there.”

Claire Shepherd, 59, has taken on the challenge in memory of her father, David. A designer who used to work in the NHS, Ms Shepherd said her father had been her hero.

“He always encouraged me to do things and last year I did a smaller charity horse race.

“My father died four weeks ago and he was my hero but now my heroes are also the Macmillan team who were extraordinary. I want to raise money to help families like mine.”

The riders have all been paired with a professional yard and will now face six months of intense training before the race on June 13. Each jockey has pledged to raise at least £3,000 for the charity.