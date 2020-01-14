Thousands of visitors expected as the doors open for the Ripon Farm Services Open Days

A showcase of farming innovation and technology which is a highlight in the region’s farming calendar will begin today.

Around 3,000 visitors are expected at the two-day Ripon Farm Services Machinery Open Days, held at the Yorkshire Event Centre.



Danny Robinson, of Ripon Farm Services, said organises are were looking forward to a good event, and added: “The show is a really good start to the New Year and we have plenty to be optimistic about as an industry.”



New machinery will be on display in the event centre, including the 8RX tracked vehicle and smaller Stockman tractors, and cutting edge technology from leading names. Outdoors will be a large selection of used machinery for sale. There will also trade stands and expert advice on offer.



Mr Robinson said there are also seminars running during the event, which are free to enter.

The importance of tyres for efficiency and land management will be presented by Bridgestone, agriculture’s digital revolution is the focus for John Deer and Kuhn Farm Machinery will look at two key areas of forage production.

The Yorkshire Rural Support Network will be there running free farmer health checks and Mr Robinson said the open days are a great social event giving people in the farming community a chance to catch up.

“We really enjoy the show,” he said. “It is a highlight in the calendar and also gives us a chance to find out what farmers are looking for in the coming year as well as how the industry is feeling.”

The show runs each day between 10am and 5pm. Visit eventcentre.co.uk for more details.