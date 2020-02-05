Two new members are being recruited to the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority

A recruitment campaign has been launched to find new members for the authority which is charged with conserving and developing the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is looking to fill the vacancies created by the departure of two members, Jocelyn Manners-Armstrong, from Dent, and Judith Donovan, from Kirkby Malzeard, who have reached the end of their four-year terms.

The authority’s board is made up of 25 members, with 10 appointed by the Environment Secretary and 15 from local councils. Members are expected to contribute to the leadership, scrutiny and direction of the authority and develop its statutory purposes.

The authority has two main purposes – to conserve and enhance the “natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage” of the Dales and to promote opportunities for the “understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities” of the National Park.

The positions do not come with a salary, but some financial allowances will be given.

Minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble, speaking about recruitment across National Park authorities in England, said he was looking for a diverse group of “passionate and committed” individuals who wanted to help shape the strategic direction of the organisations.

“As a Secretary of State-appointed member, you will have the opportunity to help conserve and enhance our most treasured landscapes now and for future generations,” he said.

More details are available at publicappointments.cabinetoffice.gov.uk