Volunteer tree planters needed to help restore the River Rye as part of an 'ambitious' project

Volunteer tree planters are needed to help the team working to revitalise the River Rye.

The Ryevitalise Landscape Partnership, which supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, North York Moors National Park Authority and other partners is aiming to plant 800 trees at a farm in Bilsdale along the banks of the Rye’s tributary, the Seph.

Elspeth Ingleby planting tree at the North York Moors National Park



The community tree planting is part of the ambitious project to improve water quality and restore biodiversity along the River Rye and its tributaries.



The team will be carrying out the work as part of their habitat restoration and water quality project, which is one part of the larger Ryevitalise Landscape Partnership scheme.

Ryevitalise programme manager, Alexandra Cripps, said: “Trees are magnificent in their own right, providing important habitats for a wide range of flora and fauna including species such as the rare alcathoe bat, but they also play a vital role in improving water quality and acting as a carbon sink.



“We are all aware of the need to conserve our fragile environment and to do our bit to help tackle the climate crisis. By joining our dedicated team on the tree planting day you can make a real difference and be part of this exciting project to give something back to our precious landscape.”



Planting the trees along the river will help stabilise the river’s banks through their extensive root systems and good canopy cover, as well as filtering run-off from the surrounding landscape.



Preventing sediment and nutrient inputs into the river will improve water quality, create a more naturally functioning river and help restore aquatic habitats, which are vital for the survival of species such as white-clawed crayfish, trout and lamprey that can be found in the Rye catchment.



Everyone is invited to take part in the tree planting event next Saturday, meet up at the Chop Gate village hall car park (TS9 7JW) for a 10am start where one of the team will be on hand to welcome volunteers and show them to the planting site.



Tools and equipment will be provided and volunteers are advised to wear suitable outdoor clothing including sturdy boots.



This is a drop-in event so there is no need to book and it will finish at 1pm.



If you would like to find out more contact the Ryevitalise team on 01439 772700 or email: ryevitalise@northyorkmoors.org.uk



For more information on the wider aims of the Ryevitalise project go to the website northyorkmoors.org.uk/ryevitalise



The team will also be working alongside the National Parks Young Ranger and Explorer Club for another tree planting day.