Yorkshire's farm shops can compete amid rise of multi-national discounters, retail guru says

Yorkshire’s flourishing farm shop scene has yet to reach its zenith, according to a national retail guru, who believes an emphasis on value and experience means outlets can compete with the growing market share of multi-national discounters.

Forecasting a “flurry” of openings as the farm sector continues its rise, Rob Copley, chairman of the national Farm Retail Association, dismissed the notion that farm shops are too pricey and said they offer an experience the larger chains cannot match.

Rob Copley of Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, who is chairman of the Farm Retail Association. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

As the Association, now managed by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, launched its annual awards to recognise the UK’s best farm retail business, Mr Copley said: “People automatically think farm shops are more expensive.

“When they pick up a packet of biscuits in a farm shop, usually they are more expensive but that’s because they tend to be made using real butter by small businesses, but if you look at the basics, like meat and veg, usually you are removing the middleman - cutting out the slaughterhouse and plastic packaging - and they tend to be better value.

“It’s a perception I don’t know how we break, or if we need to, because people go to farm shops for an experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

There is “definitely room” for both farm shops and discount supermarket chains like Aldi and Lidl to co-exist, he said. “I don’t think we’re ever going to win the price battle with the discounters because they operate with high stock volumes and low overheads, but certainly on value and in the ‘experience’ market.”

Rob and Heather Copley in the farm shop at Farmer Copley's, Pontefract. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

There are an estimated 1,200-plus farm shops across England, including 89 in Yorkshire and some of them have been shortlisted for the Farm Shop award in The Yorkshire Post’s 2019 Rural Awards, sponsored by Bishop Burton College.

Rob Copleys' Farmer Copleys in Pontefract was named Farm Shop of the Year in The Yorkshire Post's 2018 Rural Awards. Pictured centre, Rob and Heather Copley. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Bert’s Barrow of Hillam near Leeds, Blacker Hall Farm Shop in Wakefield, Minskip Farm Shop in Boroughbridge and The Balloon Tree Farmshop and Cafe in Gate Helmsley are all in contention to be named the region’s best at the awards evening at Pavilions of Harrogate on October 10.

Mr Copley, who runs the hugely successful Farmer Copleys farm shop in Pontefract, expects more farms to open retail outlets.

“I don’t think there’s a county more blessed with farm shops than Yorkshire but I think there will be a small flurry of more openings as farms are wanting to diversify,” he said.

“There are still pockets in the countryside where they can fit in but it’s not an easy ride. The farmer has to want to run a farm shop and be committed to it. Just opening one isn’t enough.”

National awards

The UK’s best farm retailers will be celebrated in the Farm Retail Association’s 2020 Farm Retail Awards.

Entries open on Tuesday for the group’s 300 or so members who will be able to put forward their farm shops, farmers’ markets and trade suppliers.

New for this year is a Rising Star Award to honour a concern set up in the last three years.

Other categories include Large Farm Shop of the Year (turnover over £1.5m), Small Farm Shop of the Year (turnover under £1.5m), Farmers’ Market of the Year, Farm Café/Restaurant of the Year, Trade Supplier Member of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more details and to enter, see www.farma.org.uk

