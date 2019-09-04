Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen to reveal all at Harrogate date

From being inspired into a life as a shepherdess by a book, to becoming a well-read author in her own right on her farm in a remote upper dale, Amanda Owen will reveal all in Harrogate this month.

Known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, the mother-of-nine will present an illustrated talk to an open public meeting of Harrogate Photographic Society at Soothill Hall, Ashville College, on the evening of Monday, September 30.

Amanda Owen has written three books about life on her remote Swaledale farm.

“I’ll illustrate what my life as a shepherdess entails, starting with the early influence that the book ‘Hill Shepherd’ played in shaping the course of my life,” explained the shepherdess, who lives with her husband Clive and their family at Ravenseat in Swaledale, one of the country’s highest, most remote hill

farms.

"I’ll discuss how my images are a visual diary, that allow the viewer to understand the many different elements of my life out in the wilds.

"It’s going to be a real pleasure to share my thoughts and feelings regarding my photography at the Harrogate Photographic Society

Amanda Owen at Ravenseat Farm. Picture by James Hardisty.

event on September 30th.”

Richard Chave-Cox, president of Harrogate Photographic Society, said: “The audience can expect straight-talking first hand stories as Amanda talks about her journey from townie teenage Goth to hill shepherdess and mother-of-nine.”

Mrs Owen's third book, documenting her story and entitled Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess was published in June. The author will be signing copies of the book at the event in Harrogate.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre Box Office and online, via the Harrogate Photographic Society’s website.

