Yorkshire vet Julian Norton reflects on challenging but enjoyable first year in Boroughbridge in new book

From treating a meerkat’s broken tail to battling the Beast from the East at lambing time, it has been a colourful year for Julian Norton.

Not only has The Yorkshire Post columnist resumed his TV duties as a co-star of Channel 5 series The Yorkshire Vet, but he has spent a year adjusting to veterinary life in Boroughbridge, having swapped Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk for Rae, Bean and Partners where he works alongside his wife Anne.

Fans of the rural vet can read all about Mr Norton’s eventful 12 months in his latest book. Entitled ‘On Call with a Yorkshire Vet’ and published next month by Great Northern Books, his new publication is the follow-up to his popular Diary of a Yorkshire Vet and features more anecdotes from his veterinary work in North Yorkshire as featured in his column in The Yorkshire Post every Saturday.

Reflecting on a busy 12 months, Mr Norton writes: “It has been a year full of challenges, as I left the practice in Thirsk that I loved, following a corporate takeover. I have had to re-establish myself in a new area, make new acquaintances and develop relationships with new clients – both farmers and small animal owners alike.

"It has been difficult at times, I have to admit. The out of hours rota is much busier, with many more lambings and calvings and longer journeys to far flung farms a long way from my home in Thirsk. I work a lot harder, with longer hours and this was a change I never expected to have to make.

“However, I’ve found myself a new home, professionally at least. I have been made utterly welcome in this lovely little town and this lovely little practice.

“I’ve enjoyed my first year. I hope I am continuing the ‘Herriot tradition’ that I love so much.”

On Call with a Yorkshire Vet is available for £11.99 via www.ypbookoffer.co.uk or by calling 01274 735056. Mr Norton will be signing copies at White Rose Book Cafe in Thirsk on Monday, May 27 from 12pm to 3pm.

MORE: Stay up to date with all the latest rural affairs news, views and features by joining our new Facebook group