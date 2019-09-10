Yorkshire vet stars Julian Norton and Peter Wright to guest star at Countryside Live in Harrogate

Fans of Yorkshire’s famous television vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright can meet their heroes at next month’s Countryside Live in Harrogate.

The Yorkshire Vet co-stars are returning to the weekend-long show after their past appearances at the annual autumn date proved a big hit.

Thirsk-based Mr Wright will star on the show’s main stage on Saturday, October 19, and Mr Norton, whose practice is in Boroughbridge, will follow suit on Sunday, October 20.

The pair will sign copies of their new books – Mr Wright’s My Yorkshire Great and Small and Mr Norton’s On Call with a Yorkshire Vet, inspired by his weekly columns in The Yorkshire Post – in the showground’s Tipsy Heifer pub.

Mr Wright said: “I’m delighted to be appearing at Countryside Live and celebrating all that is great about Yorkshire. I look forward to meeting all our Yorkshire Vet fans at the event.”

Julian Norton, co-star in The Yorkshire Vet on Channel 5, will be returning to Countryside Live in Harrogate next month, having previously appeared as a guest in 2017.

Mr Norton added: “I’m delighted to be back at Countryside Live this year. It’s a wonderful event, with lots to see and do for all the family. Come and see me on the Main Stage and in the Tipsy Heifer pub where I’ll be signing books, or for a chat.”

Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for a 17th year, Countryside Live is fronted this year by another television star. Julia Bradbury, best-known for presenting BBC’s Countryfile and ITV’s Britain’s Best Walks, will be headlining the event for the first time.

TV presenter Julia Bradbury is fronting Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground for the first time next month.

Around 12,000 visitors are expected over the show’s two days and some 2,000 animals will take part in competitive classes.

Family activities will include mini tractor rides, a ninja assault course, magic wand making and interactive experiences with velodrome cycling and helicopter flying, and equine highlights include the Northern Show Cross Competitions.

Tickets for Countryside Live are on sale now.

Julian Norton's latest book On Call with a Yorkshire Vet is available for £11.99 via www.ypbookoffer.co.uk or by calling 01274 735056.

