Cara Delevinge: Los Angeles home of model and actress destroyed in massive fire, at least one injured
The multi-million-dollar home of actress and model Cara Delevinge in Los Angeles has been destroyed in a massive fire, leaving at least one person injured. Firefighters were called to the scene in Studio City in the early hours of Friday to tackle the blaze, believed to have started in the back room of the Californian mansion, TMZ reported.
Cara, 31, was not home when the fire broke out at the 8,000 sq feet mansion. She is reportedly in England for her performance in West End show Cabaret as Sally Bowles at the Playhouse Theatre all week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The gossip outlet said a total of 94 firefighters and four ambulances were deployed to the scene after the emergency call was made at around 3.57am. The fire is believed to have spread into the attic, causing the roof to collapse.
The report said it took the firefighters almost two hours to control the blaze and completely put it out. A firefighter is also believed to have been injured after falling off a ladder while trying to put out the blaze and at least one occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.
Cara's home was previously featured in an Architectural Digest spread in 2021, where she and her sister gave a tour of the grounds, including their remodel of the 4-bed and 6-bath home. The home was originally built in 1941 for the famous the Von der Ahes family, the founders of the Vons supermarket chain.
