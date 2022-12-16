Asked to play left-sided centre-back by his new Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield, Tommy Rowe is determined to do it in a better way.

Just when he might have thought there were no new positions for him to play, Schofield asked the 34-year-old to approach this job in a different way. So long as Jack Frost does not get in the way, Rowe is set to reprise the role at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Injury meant the ultra-versatile Rowe only played his first game under Schofield at home to Walsall earlier this month but the change with him in the side was obvious. Preferred to specialist centre-backs, he gave new dimensions to the team, stepping into midfield at times to cause different problems.

"I've played it (left-sided centre-back) at probably three different clubs and it's about how you can improve the position as well as playing it," he says. "Anybody can play a position, it's where you improve the team from that position.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Tommy Rowe of Doncaster Rovers in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on August 27, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We're looking at how we're trying to develop the ball. It changes from game to game depending on who we play and what they offer to us. We play from a framework and the rest of it's down to ourselves on the day and what we see."

So how does he see his job?

"I'm a left-footed player so it gives me scope to find passes down the sides and it gives me the opportunity to step in and play," he argues. "I've played in midfield a few times, left wing-back and left full-back so all around that area I'm comfortable.

"It's good to be back playing first and foremost after two-and-a-half months out injured.

Danny Schofield, manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"No particular game is set for me to go forward more than the next.

"Against Walsall it was more open for me to break into certain zones because of the way they set up. We had more possession so I got more of the ball but Newport was less, hence why Knoyley (Kyle Knoyle, the right wing-back) scored our goal.

"Some passes are played into midfield at the minute may not be great. I know what pass a midfielder would like to receive and it's important – what side is it on, has he got time to turn or is it a bounce pass?

"I'm also demanding more from the players around me. I've played left wing-back and I know the physical demands. Having (James) Maxwell who can do that allows me to give him options of positions where I can pass through the lines and find him where he's dangerous. Against Newport, Biggo (Harrison Biggins) and Closey (Ben Close) were constantly moving and causing the opposition problems and that's where I can potentially find them."

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver gestures on the touchline during. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

A player known for taking notes in team meetings is enjoying learning under Schofield.

"There was a part of me when I was younger where I just wanted to play football and probably wasn't as interested in that," he admits. "That's changed now. There's more demand on coaches to be an educator.

"You can see the new DNA of England and the EPPP (the Premier League's Elite Player Performance Plan to develop players), a lot of young players appreciate that and learning. I think it's a good thing for the game and what they do at home and their well-being.

"Football is great in terms of the intensity of the environment but there's another side of it where there's a life we have to live out of it.

"At my age I'm trying to encourage as many of the young players to explore the learning and at this club we're really narrowing in on it and trying to ensure every moment is a success for all the players to improve. Over time I think we'll have a really good period."

As for how Harrogate deal with Rovers, manager Simon Weaver wants them to be positive. The Sulphurites were frustrated a frozen pitch denied them a chance to record a third consecutive League Two win against Northampton Town last week, but it means they can do it in his birthplace instead.

The return from injury of Jack Muldoon, Alex Pattison and Max Wright further lifted the positivity.

Winger Wright is yet to make his Town debut after a pre-season ankle injury requiring surgery. His return has been refreshing for Weaver.

"He was fantastic in the summer, a real breath of fresh air with the way he wants to run at defenders, really old-school,” he said. “He certainly won't be flakey, he gets stuck into every training session and gets on the front foot. He really wants to express himself in the final third.”

Weaver wants others to follow Wright’s lead. He argued: "Doncaster are a good footballing team and what worked against Rochdale (in the last game) may not be the same plan as for Doncaster because you have to look at the way they've opened teams up, they don't resemble Rochdale.

