The period leading up to A Level results day can be daunting and stressful, especially if students feel unprepared and unsure of what to expect.

The important thing to know is that you always have options regardless of the results you get on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have listed the key questions below with their answers to help reassure you ahead of A Level results day.

Classroom. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

When is A Level results day 2022?

This year in England students will receive their A Level results on Thursday, August 18.

Results will be up from 8.15am that day.

What happens on results day?

Even if you don’t get the exam grades you need, the university or college you have chosen might still accept you anyway.

You could get a place on either your firm choice or insurance choice, depending on your exam grades.

You could be offered an alternative by the university or college - a ‘changed course offer’ which you need to accept or decline.

If you don’t get a place, you can search through the UCAS Clearing service to check which courses still have vacancies.

However, if there are no decisions showing up, call your universities or colleges to find out more.

With it being a stressful day, it’s important to know what to expect on the day.

Make sure you have your application sign-in details prepared ahead of time and update your contact details if necessary.

UCAS starts updating records from 8.15am on A Level results day for all applicants.

Students must make sure they are available on results day as it won’t be possible for UCAS to speak to anyone else about an individual student’s application details unless they give them nominated access to speak on their behalf.

Also make sure you check how your exam results get to your universities or colleges; most of them are sent directly to UCAS from the awarding organisations, and UCAS sends them on to each individual student’s choices.

What does each A Level application status mean and what should you do next?

1 - Application status: You have replied to your offer/s and are holding at least one conditional place.

What this means: UCAS is waiting for your university or college to let them know if you have met the conditions and have been accepted.

What to do next: If you meet the conditions of your offer/s, the university or college will confirm your place in your application. You might then need to send them details of your results if they ask for them.

2 - Application status: Congratulations! Your place at [uni name] for [course title] has been confirmed.

What this means: You have been officially accepted at the university or college shown.

What to do next: Brilliant news. Be sure to check the details carefully in your application and then you should receive details from the university or college about what to do next.

3 - Application status: You are in Clearing. Your Clearing number is [Clearing number].

What this means: You are not holding any offers at a university or college; this could either be because you received no offers or you didn’t meet the conditions of the offers you did receive. Don’t panic, as you might be able to find another course in the UCAS Clearing system. Find out more about the Clearing service by visiting the UCAS website. You won’t be able to use the Clearing service until you receive all your exam results.

What to do next: You can now apply for a course of your choice in Clearing. You can look out for courses when the Clearing vacancy search becomes live within the UCAS search tool, then you can contact the university or college to discuss your options. Once you get permission you can add the Clearing choice in your application.

4 - Application status: [Uni name] has offered you an unconditional place with substantial changes to your original choice. You are now waiting for confirmation from [uni name] (your other university or college).

What this means: This means one of your university or college choices has offered you a changed course offer, but that you are still waiting for your other choice to make a final decision. This changed course offer could be a change to the course itself, the start date or the point of entry. This is usually if you didn’t meet the conditions but the university or college wants to offer you an alternative place anyway.

What to do next: Check the details of the changed course offer in your application. If the changed course offer is your firm choice you can accept it now if you want to study that course. Alternatively, you can wait to see if your insurance choice confirms your offer - if so, you will be able to accept that instead. However, if the changed course offer is your insurance choice, you will have to wait to see if your firm choice confirms your place.

5 - Application status: At least one of your universities or colleges has offered you an unconditional place with substantial changes to your original choice.

What this means: This means you have heard back from your choices, and at least one of them is a changed course offer. This might be a change to the course, start date or point of entry. This is usually if you didn’t meet the conditions but the university or college wants to offer you an alternative place anyway.

What to do next: Check the details of the changed course offer in your application. If the changed course offer is your firm choice, you can accept it if you want to study that course, if not, you can accept your insurance choice if they have confirmed your place. If both offers are changed course offers, then you can accept either one you prefer. If you want to accept an offer, you will need to reply in your application within five days or you will lose the offer/s.

Can I appeal my exam results if I don’t get the grades I need?

You can contact your school or college to challenge an AS or A Level grade. They can request that the exam board reviews the marking of your exam entry.

If you are a private candidate you can contact the exam board directly, or contact the school or college that submitted your exam entry.

You may have to pay a fee if you ask for a review and your grade is not changed as a result. Check with your school or college before they contact the exam board.

The exam board will check your work for marking mistakes. Your mark may change if they find any.

If your grade changes your overall mark may also change. Your new grade could be higher or lower than the original.

If you still think there is a mistake, you may ask your school or college to appeal the result. The exam board will then look at your work again and decide if your mark or grade needs correcting.

You can also request a review from Ofqual if you think the exam board did not handle your appeal correctly.

What is UCAS Clearing?

This system works to make sure A Level students get a second chance at earning a place at university by directing them to universities with vacancy places.