A levels 2019 - Top-grade Doncaster Trinity Academy pupils secure places at Cambridge and Edinburgh

Students from a disadvantaged area of South Yorkshire have given themselves a bright future after securing places at top universities.

Trinity Academy in Thorne, near Doncaster, is celebrating after seeing a rise in A Level attainment, and with yet another student securing a place at one of Cambridge University’s

most prestigious colleges with a remarkable four A* and one A grade.

Star student Jay Green with his student of the year award. Picture: Trinity Academy, Doncaster.

Moorends and Thorne are both areas of social and economic deprivation and 40 per cent of the year group are classed as disadvantaged, according to the school - but their progress was equally as strong as non-disadvantaged students.

Jay Green, 18 and from Moorends, will now go on to read the natural sciences at St John’s College – one of the most competitive places in England for science – following his impressive achievement in chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics and the extended project qualification (EPQ).

Jay, who is Trinity’s Head Boy and was also this year’s winner of the school’s outstanding student of the year award, is delighted with his achievements, having worked hard to secure a

university offer.

He said: "I was a little bit shocked. I made my predictions before I went and it turned out a lot better than I expected.

Head girl Jasmine Wood. Picture: Trinity Academy, Doncaster.

"It's just crazy. I didn't look at UCAS before I opened the letter."

His mother Tina is also proud of his achievements.

"My mum's been crying quite a bit. A lot of people said that they never doubted it."

The teenager is aiming towards a career in drug development.

High-achieving Leon Chen. Picture: Trinity Academy, Doncaster.

"I enjoy the endless possibilities with it. Nobody knows what can possibly be made until it is."

He thanked teachers Mr Taylor and Mr Bush for their help with the interview and offer process.

Other notable performers in this year’s A Level cohort at Trinity Academy include Jasmine Wood and Leon Chen.

Head Girl Jasmine, of Thorne, gained two A* grades – in mathematics and chemistry – and an A grade in biology, securing her place to study medicine at Edinburgh.

She marked two other major achievements this academic year, having recently returned from a life-changing voluntary mission to Zambia with the school, and also winning

this year’s ‘demonstration of the core values’ award.

“It was such a privilege to be a part of both events,” Jasmine said. “I feel very honoured.”

Leon, from Moorends, will be studying applied medical science thanks to his three A grades, in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Lead prefect Leon’s achievement is all the more impressive because he has additional demands on his time; a highlight of his recent musical career was an invitation to perform at

the Albert Hall in the Music for Youth Proms.

Vocational subjects also saw some excellent results in terms of both attainment and progress for individual students.

Top performers were Sam Potts with a distinction-star, distinction, and two B grades; Lauren Bowater with a distinction-star, distinction, A grade and C grade; and Faith Rayner with a

distinction-star and two distinctions.

Principal Jonathan Winch said: “Congratulations to the class of 2019.

“Last year Ofsted rated Trinity’s sixth form as Good; this year’s A Level students have gone one better: despite the introduction of brand new, more demanding, A Levels, results have

gone up.

“Jay Green takes our best wishes with him to Cambridge - where he will prove that a Thorne and Moorends student can hold his own with the best in the world."

Average grades at Trinity have risen from last year, with 43 per centof students achieving grades A* to B, and a 99 per cent pass rate overall.

Among the highest achieving subjects were mathematics, technology and business.

In vocational subjects, BTEC sport and child development saw the greatest gains compared with national expectations.