Awaiting your A Level results can be a daunting task, but as long as you stay ahead of the curve, you can still reach your goals and study at a university you love.

The UCAS Clearing system exists to make sure secondary school students get a second chance at earning a place at university, by matching them to universities with vacancy spots.

Ahead of A Level Results Day on August 10, here is everything you need to know about the Clearing system and where in Yorkshire you can study through Clearing.

Who can apply for Clearing?

You can use Clearing if you did not receive any offers from your chosen universities, you did not meet the conditions of your offers, you have paid the multiple choice application fee of £26 or you have declined your firm choice in Track.

When can I apply for Clearing?

The period to apply for Clearing starts on July 5 and closes on October 19.

How to apply?

Before you apply, you are encouraged to speak to an advisor at your school, college, centre or careers office.

They can go through alternative course options with you so that you feel confident in your choice.

You can also visit the UCAS website to find out more here.

The next step is to use the UCAS search tool to find courses, which is the only official vacancy list.

The website is refreshed regularly, so keep checking it; you never know when a vacancy might open up.

Before you add a Clearing choice in Track, you should notify the uni and give them your Clearing number and Personal ID, so that they can have a look at your application.

Next, ask them if they’d accept you - it’s useful to get informal offers over the phone from different universities before settling on the one you want.

The next step is to add your Clearing university on Track once you have permission from the university or college.

First click ‘add Clearing choice’ and fill in the course details by the deadline date given to you by the university or college over the phone.

Which universities in Yorkshire are part of Clearing?

There are a number of universities and colleges you can pick through the Clearing process close to home here in Yorkshire.

Below is a non-exhaustive list.

Askham Bryan College, York

Backstage Academy, Pontefract

University of Bradford

Leeds Trinity University

Leeds Beckett University

University of Leeds

Sheffield Hallam University

Barnsley College Higher Education

Huddersfield New College

CU Scarborough (Coventry University)

The Aviation Academy - Craven College, Leeds Bradford Airport

East Riding College

The University of Hull

Leeds Campus - The University of Law

Selby College

Hillsborough Campus - Sheffield College

Scarborough TEC

University Centre Rotherham

Wakefield City Campus