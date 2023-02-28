News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Best schools in Yorkshire: 20 best private schools in Yorkshire with Ofsted ‘outstanding’ ratings and highest grades

There are a total of 96 private schools in Yorkshire and 19 have been rated the top in the region.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
1 hour ago

The total number of private schools in the region serve 27,823 students in Yorkshire and the Humber. According to the school data website Snobe, there are 26 private boarding schools across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average private school entry fee is £2,432.30 for day schools and £3,087.18 for boarding schools, while England’s average fee is £3,319.08. A quarter of private school institutions are religiously affiliated, more commonly Christian and Church of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each of the listed schools have been rated either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ and have been given A+, A and A- grades by Snobe. Here are the highest rated private schools in Yorkshire.

Most Popular
A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. (Pic credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)
A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. (Pic credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)
A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. (Pic credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

Best private schools in Yorkshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Copthorne Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Fagley Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Feversham Primary Academy, Bradford (A+)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (A+)

Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A+)

Bankfoot Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), Sheffield (A+)

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy, Sheffield (A+)

Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)

Ilkley Grammar School, Bradford (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beckfoot School, Bradford (A)

Silverdale School, Sheffield (A)

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Sheffield (A)

South Craven School, Craven (A)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Biggin Hill Primary School, Hull (A)

Craven Primary Academy, Hull (A)

Outwood Academy Ripon (A)

Merlin Top Primary Academy, Keighley (A-)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oasis Academy Watermead, Sheffield (A-)

Thoresby Primary School, Hull (A-)

YorkshireOfstedBradfordSheffieldHumber