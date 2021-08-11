Bradford sixth former who lived alone after her mother's sudden death at just 47 wins place at Oxford University

Funmi Ogunde and her brother Seun celebrate her A Level results yesterday

Bradford Grammar School pupil Funmi Ogunde, 18, from Wibsey, will read French after achieveing A*AA grades in French, Spanish and chemistry yesterday.

Her mother, Cheyvonne, died from a heart attack five years ago at the age of 47, and Funmi has spent the last two years living independently after her brother Seun, who also attended Bradford Grammar, moved to the US to study at prestigious American university Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager said her dream of going to Oxford helped her recover from her mother's death. She was also a keen netball player and violinist while at the school, and her teachers even helped her with household chores.

She said: “I’ve lived independently since I started the sixth form and I just kept my head down and focused on what was important, which was getting the grades I needed to go to Oxford.

“Assistant head Mrs Chapman and her husband have been really good, helping to cut my lawn and help me get groceries, and my friends have been great and have always been there if I’ve needed anything.

“I would say to anyone in challenging circumstances to set yourself a goal. No matter what is happening in your life, keep striving for what’s important for you. It makes it a lot easier and gives you the motivation to keep going.

“I pushed myself to get into Oxford. It’s been hard, and I did have some really bad weeks, but with the help of the school and through school counselling sessions, it’s been a lot easier.”

Seun was able to return from MIT, where he is studying maths and physics, to be with his sister when she collected her results.