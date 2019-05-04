Children 'stealing food' and too tired to focus in class, Yorkshire's headteachers warn

A stark picture of austerity in Yorkshire's classrooms is revealed by the region's headteachers as they warn of children going hungry and arriving at school too tired to focus.

Children are stealing food, one Leeds' headteacher reported, while in Wakefield children are stretching out school dinners in the hope of getting seconds.

Too many children are aware of mounting pressures at home as austerity bites, unions claim, as new figures suggest three-quarters of schools report a rise in parents seeking support.

"Abject poverty affects nearly all my children," one Leeds headteacher said. "We know that some of our families don't have a choice between eating and heating - they have neither."

Over 400 headteachers were surveyed by the National Association of Headteachers, ahead of its annual conference today.

Among those commenting on concerns over the impact of austerity in the classroom were headteachers from 24 schools across Yorkshire.

Hungry

More children are going to school hungry, headteachers say, with four-fifths of those surveyed reporting an increase.

"Our support with food bank vouchers has risen steadily over the last few years from an already high starting point," one Leeds headteacher said.

"We feed our children well as we know that for many their lunch will be the only hot meal they have, many of our children will not eat a hot meal through their holidays."

Another, also in Leeds, reported that children are stealing food and items such as paper and pencils to take home.

"They are hungry and can't concentrate," one Wakefield headteacher added. "They are becoming more anxious and worried about how their families will buy food.

"They know exactly how much food is in the house. I have children intentionally eat very slowly at lunch time in the hopes there will be extra left for seconds."

Basic essentials

Three-quarters of headteachers told NAHT there had been an increase in the number of parents seeking financial support from schools or help with basics such as clothing.

"Our children's shoes are open, clothes threadbare," one school leader said, adding that teachers had stepped in to donate prams and baby clothing as they couldn't stand to see families going without.

"Some children are not as clean as they could be and they are aware of this," a Bradford headteacher adds. "Some uniforms are more grubby than they used to be."

In North Yorkshire, one headteacher said increased numbers of children were starting school with a lack of 'readiness' - with poor language skills or not toilet trained.

Another warned over a worsening picture for dental hygiene.

"Many of our children do not wear the correct uniform as parents can't afford both trainers and shoes, and school on several occasions has bought children footwear."

Embarrassed

Concern is growing, the NAHT says, that the very youngest pupils are so aware of their families’ financial problems that they are struggling to learn and enjoy school.

There are reports of children embarrassed about being unable to afford school trips, with one setting in Bradford adding that they were cutting back as fewer parents were willing to pay.

Another, in North Yorkshire, said: "Some students are reluctant to take letters home about trips - although we always offer financial support where there is hardship, but also because the student may need particular clothing."

Support

As parents struggle, schools have warned, there is less of a network for children at home.

"Children are less supported at home, reading and other homework tasks are not completed and therefore they struggle to keep up with their peers," one North Yorkshire leader said.

Several said that financial constraint in the home meant children were experiencing less cultural activities, which was impacting on their learning.

At one school, in Leeds, heads said some families were cutting back on day trips and cultural activities. It was hard for a child to write about the seaside in exams, they added, when they had never been.

Ready to learn

Increasing numbers of children are arriving at school too tired or worried to concentrate on learning, several schools have reported.

"Some lack focus," a Doncaster primary school reported. "Learning is not a priority when you are struggling. However, school is a refuge to share all troubles."

When pupils arrive at school doors seeking support, the headteacher of a North Yorkshire school added, it was needed that day - often that hour.

"It is essential that their basic needs are met before we can expect them to be able to learn."

Health and wellbeing

Austerity is impacting directly on students' attendance, the headteacher of one Sheffield school has claimed, with children taking longer to recover from illness and catching more.

"There's an increase in children's' mental health and emotional instability," they said. "An increase in attachment concerns, a lack of concentration.

"We believe that nutrition has a direct impact on children's' ability to synthesise new learning - we have many children with poor working memory."

And there are numerous reports of the mental toll austerity is taking on young people's wellbeing.

There is a big increase in the number of children in need of additional pastoral support, one North Yorkshire headteacher confirmed.

Another head, also in North Yorkshire, said: "Children are exhausted from their lives outside school. The pressures of poverty on their parents often plays out through parental mental health issues which are then mirrored in their children."

"A lack of services leads to problems at home escalating then school has to pick up the pieces," a headteacher in Rotherham added.

Government response

A government spokesman said: “Tackling disadvantage will always be a priority for this government, and we’re taking action to make sure teachers don’t have to step in to tackle the issues highlighted by this survey.

“The best route out of poverty is work, and under this government we have seen record levels of employment. There are now around 3.5m more people in work compared with 2010 – with over one million fewer workless households – but we recognise that some families need more support.

“That’s why we provide free school meals to more than one million of the country’s most disadvantaged children – and continue to spend over £95bn a year on welfare to ensure every child has the best start in life.”