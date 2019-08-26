Focus for offshore wind energy education launched at University of Hull

An apprenticeship scheme aimed at keeping the country at the forefront of the offshore wind industry is to be launched in Yorkshire in coming weeks.

The Masters Degree course, the first of its kind in the UK, is to be run by the University of Hull in partnership with Siemens, and will see an initial intake of 10 students gaining practical experience through placements as well as through academic study.

The area has long been dubbed the country’s ‘energy estuary’, and Hull is recognised in the Government’s Industrial Strategy as area of growth in the clean energy sector.

Focus on industry growth in the region, said Prof Becky Huxley-Binns, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Education at the University of Hull, is key.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the world’s leaders in renewable energy, working with them to attract the brightest minds who will be at the forefront of creating green energy for future generations and shaping the world we live in by facing the current environmental challenges head-on,” she added.

“We look forward to supporting industry by helping to deliver a strong talent pipeline of dedicated, diverse and skilled workers from engineers, technicians, scientists and more.”

Work officially started this summer on the world’s largest offshore wind farm in Yorkshire, with Hornsea One to be twice the size of the current record holder Walney Extension.

When fully operational next year, the wind farm will be able to power well over a million UK homes with clean electricity.

Earlier this year, the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) Sir John Armitt called green energy a game changer’ for the Humber economy, while Lord Prescott remarked that the region could become a world player in the field.

The Masters Degree Apprenticeship in Offshore Wind Energy Engineering, through the University’s Department of Engineering, launches in September, with programme leader Rab McMillan revealing there were 700 applicants to the scheme.

Haamid Adam, one of the initial intake said: “Directly working on cross functional projects whilst studying for an MSc in offshore wind is exactly where I want to be; fighting climate change and creating a circular, sustainable energy economy.

“And this should be the same for any ambitious young graduate who has their eye on the future of wind energy and wants a successful career within it.”