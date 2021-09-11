Freshers Week Yorkshire 2021: When does Freshers Week start in Yorkshire and what happens?

York University Central Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

With universities opening up and students starting their courses, Freshers Week is always an exciting time to meet new people and get to know the campus.

To help you prepare before diving into the unknown, here is a list of universities in Yorkshire hosting Freshers Week events.

Leeds (Sept 19-Oct 3)

The three universities in Leeds will be hosting their welcome week from September 19 to October 3. Read on to find out what the Freshers Week events are.

University of Leeds - From September 20, Leeds University Union will be hosting a Welcome Fair across the week where students will get to explore all of the clubs and societies and will also get a chance to grab a few freebies on their way out.

Whether you are into food, disco, or clubbing, the schedule is packed with events suitable for anyone and everyone.

Leeds Beckett University - The social week starts from September 19 through to September 26.

On September 20 from 10pm-4am, there will be a Quids event at Leeds PRYZM club, you can buy tickets by visiting their website.

Space Tuesday will be on September 21 from 11pm-5am, you can buy tickets on their website.

Antics, also known as Leeds’ biggest weekly social, will start from 10pm-4am on September 22 and you can buy tickets by visiting their website.

Skint offers a unique atmosphere of drinks and music of multiple genres. It is on September 23 from 11pm-5am. You can buy tickets online.

Paradiso is an underground rave and starts from 10pm-5am on September 24. You can buy tickets online.

Underground is a one-of-a-kind clubbing experience where you can dance in two rooms with your favourite music. It will start from 10pm-4am on September 25. You can buy tickets online.

Note: The terms of admission to an event depends on the rules and conditions of the Promoter and venue operator. You may have to provide a negative lateral flow test on arrival.

Leeds Trinity University - Freshers Week will start on September 26 and will include a Freshers Fair, DJ nights, an outdoor cinema, coffee mornings and many other events that will help students settle in before the term starts.

To keep updated on what’s on at Leeds Trinity, visit their events page.

Sheffield (Sept 18-25)

University of Sheffield - Freshers Week begins on September 18 and will include exciting events such as Pop Tarts Freshers Part One and Two, Freshers Festival and a Freshers Beach Party.

You can buy tickets online on their events page.

York (Sept 21-28)

University of York - Returners Week begins on September 21 with a festival, as well as three club nights, a formal ball and so much more.

You can buy tickets online by visiting the UoY events page.

York St John University - Welcome Week begins on September 27, where you can enjoy a Freshers Fair, YSJFest, which will give you a chance to meet people and get to know the clubs and societies available, an outdoor cinema, petting zoo, Big Pub Quiz, and a Chill and Chat session.