Holy Trinity Church Rothwell: School to be knocked down after planning approved

A school will be knocked down and pupils taught in upgraded facilities after planning permission was granted.

A new two-storey school will be built at Holy Trinity Church of England Academy in Rothwell.

New sports and play facilities will be provided under the scheme as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

The existing school, which teaches 210 pupils, will be demolished after permission was granted by the council’s South and West Plans Panel.

The new school will be built on an existing playing field at the site on Queensway.

The plans panel heard the project faced multiple objections from people living nearby.

They included traffic and parking problems, the layout of the buildings, loss of privacy for householders.

But the scheme was recommended for approval by the panel at a meeting on Thursday (June 6).

A planning report said: “The overriding benefit of the scheme isthe provision of new purpose built, modern and enhanced educationalaccommodation.

“This is a matter of significant and substantial importance andweighs heavily in favour of the proposal.”

The report said the proposal did not involve an increase in pupils numbers at the school, which is part of Abbey Multi Academy Trust.