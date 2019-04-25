Just two Colne Valley schools escape budget shortfalls, MP reveals in Commons funding debate

Funding challenges faced by the nation’s schools have been branded “shameful” by Colne Valley’s MP, revealing that just two settings in the area had escaped budget shortfalls over recent years.

Thelma Walker, speaking in the Commons in a heated schools funding debate, echoed concerns from a cross-party of MPs over challenges faced by headteachers and parents.

Ministers were told by Conservative MPs that political uncertainty over Brexit should be put on the “back burner” to prioritise children’s futures.

And Labour’s Ms Walker, warning over the impact of a “crisis” is the region’s schools, added that many already struggling settings are having to divert “scant resource” to plug gaps left by a decade of austerity.

“In my constituency, in the Colne Valley, only two schools have not experienced a shortfall in funding since 2015,” she said.

“Over two thirds of schools in the Colne Valley have seen a cut funding of over £150 per pupil since 2015, and several schools have lost over £400.

“Schools are shortening the school week and literally turning the lights off,” she added.

“Teachers are paying for classroom resources out of their own money. Our school buildings have leaking roofs and buckets are placed around the building to collect the drips from the leaks. It’s just shameful.”

Conservative Anne Main, having secured yesterday’s debate, had argued MPs need to “put Brexit on the back burner” and prioritise the futures of the nation’s young people.

“It’s time to put the focus back on to the futures of our young people and children who deserve a first-class education in a decent school environment, well staffed with highly qualified teachers and adequately resourced classrooms,” she said.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative chairman of the Education Select Committee, added his own calls for a 10-year strategic plan alongside a five-year plan for education.

Their remarks came before they approved a non-binding motion which asked the Government to increase funding provided to schools to cover the “additional services schools now perform for pupils”.