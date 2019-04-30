Leeds Arts University wins best facilities award

Have your say

Leeds Arts University has been named winner of the best university facilities for the third time in six years.

The facility picked up the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Facilities at a ceremony in East London last month.

It was also ranked second for student support, sixth for overall University of the Year and in the top ten for accommodation.

The results were taken from over 41,000 student reviews across 160 institutions.

Students studying at Leeds Arts University have access to state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly opened 230-seat performance auditorium, industry standard music, film and photography studios and a large specialist arts library. Workshops and studios are run by highly-skilled staff, who contribute significantly to the students’ learning experience.