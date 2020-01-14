Leeds school's science teacher is awarded top honour

A science teacher at a Leeds school has been awarded the highly prestigious Royal Astronomical Society’s Patrick Moore Medal.

Pudsey Fulneck School's head of science Dr Caroline Neuberg said it was a "great honour" to receive the award in recognition of her achievement in teaching geophysics.

The award is made for a particularly noteworthy contribution to astronomy or geophysics by school teachers.

The Royal Astronomical Society said: "Dr Neuberg has been a tireless and enthusiastic promoter of geophysics and astronomy to both hundreds of school children and other physics teachers over the last ten years."

Dr Neuberg leads a programme of installing seismometers in schools alongside associated training workshops for students and teachers.

A seismometer is an instrument that responds to ground motions, such as caused by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and explosions.

She installed 10 seismometers in Maori schools in New Zealand.

In astrophysics, Dr Neuberg leads a project where students from Leeds primary and secondary schools use microscopes to study rocks.

Dr Neuberg said: "It is a great honour to have been awarded the Sir Patrick Moore medal for Education from the Royal Astronomical society.

"I'm grateful to the positive and encouraging support from Fulneck School and my science team.

"I also would like to acknowledge the Royal Society and the Institute for Research In Schools for offering opportunities regarding my professional development, which I can pass on to my students here at Fulneck School but also other local schools.

"Promoting geophysics and seismology would not have been possible without the strong encouragement by the Ogden Trust and the ongoing cooperation with the Institute of Geophysics and Tectonics in the School of Earth and Environment at the University of Leeds."

Fulneck School principal Paul Taylor, said: “Caroline is a very humble person, and is thrilled and embarrassed in equal measure by this award.

"She inspires our pupil through her passion for all-things physics and spreads her gold-dust through her work with the Ogden Trust and local schools.

" Our pupils are incredibly fortunate to be taught by a professional with such expertise, charisma and total dedication to enriching their lives.”