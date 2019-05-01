Leeds schools create Brownlee brothers land art for Tour de Yorkshire

Children in Leeds helped to create a piece of land art to celebrate this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The artwork at Gotts Park, Armley, features the winning designs from three primary schools in the city, and includes pupils’ drawings inspired by the Brownlee Brothers travelling down the Bradford Leeds Cycle Superhighway by in the sunshine.

A cyclist on the Tour de Yorkshire.

The design also features owls from the city’s coat of arms on a blossom tree in the background.

The project is a collaboration between Andrew Wood from Fields of Vision, 2017 winner of the Tour de Yorkshire land art competition, and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme aimed at encouraging more people to travel by bicycle or on foot.

The CityConnect team ran a competition to find a design to celebrate the area and cycling with pupils from three of its Bike Friendly Schools – Castleton, Christ Church Upper Armley and Holy Family.

Moira Hunt, head of school at Christ Church, said the floral design of pupil Humayra Zaman, 11, was chosen to be incorporated into the piece.

"Some children made really quite detailed submissions and had to write a paragraph about it.

"Her design was selected in part.

"They drew the design on a small piece of paper. We went to the park and saw it as extended land art, that was really quite exciting."

She added that the children got the chance to get involved in painting at the park, and the overall experience was "very positive" and helped the youngsters to understannd the significant of the Tour de Yorkshire.

On Sunday, the final stage of the race known as The Yorkshire Classic will pass alongside the cycle superhighway as the peloton travels along Stanningley Road, viewed by millions of people around the world.