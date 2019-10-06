Leeds Trinity University sets out blueprint to reduce race inequality

A Leeds university has submitted its application for a charter which identifies how the institution will reduce race inequality over the next five years.

The plans were outlined in Leeds Trinity University’s submission for the Race Equality Charter (REC) bronze award following two years of development by a team of 18 university staff, one external consultant and one governor.

A total of 23 areas for action were identified in the university’s submission to reduce race inequality.

It follows surveys and focus groups with students and staff, a one-day event around ‘Challenging Race and Inequality in Higher Education’, investment in two PhD studentships and the work of the self-assessment team.

Actions identified in the plan include increasing recruitment of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) staff and students, working with employer partners to increase recruitment of BAME apprentices, increasing representation of BAME staff across key university committees and introducing a formalised mentoring programme for early career researchers.

The also included all staff taking part in unconscious bias training, increasing the number of BAME and multi-faith societies for students, increasing the number of student events and social spaces with no alcohol, eliminating the attainment gap of BAME students and embedding race equality within every taught programme at Leeds Trinity.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret A House OBE, said: “Reducing race inequalities within higher education is amongst the most important activities undertaken by the university, and we are absolutely committed to promoting an environment where every individual feels part of our community at Leeds Trinity.

“Two years ago, our self-assessment team was established to not only prepare our application for the charter, but to truly improve the representation, progression and success of BAME staff and students at our institution.

“Although I am proud of the progress already being made at our university, our aim ultimately is to reduce inequality completely. Our action plan is challenging but we believe it is achievable.”

Some of the changes already introduced to prepare for the charter include a multi-faith prayer space on campus and an Islamic society for students.