Leeds university students help to shoot film at 'epic and quirky' Yorkshire sites

Leeds students helped to create a film about a flautist shot at 20 "epic and quirky" locations around Yorkshire.

The film, Quantaform Series, is a solo flute performance from James Wilson, using an unusual technique where each movement is precisely matched to the acoustics of the site in which it is performed.

With the support of regional screen agency Screen Yorkshire, filming took place across 20 locations in Yorkshire, ranging from urban power stations to sweeping natural vistas.

​Four undergraduate students at Leeds Trinity University who study film, media and TV production students supported the production team with camera operations, sound and other duties during the two-day shoot last month.

Richard Knight, production liaison and education manager at Screen Yorkshire, said: "Quantaform is a highly ambitious collaborative project which will film in some of Yorkshire's most epic and quirky locations. Teams from five universities filming in four locations each, over five consecutive days – it proved as logistically challenging to prepare as many of the larger projects on which I've worked. The end result promises to be spectacular, though."

The students involved were Carrie Doyle (TV production), Emily Brogden (film and media), Szymon Stawicki and Letsatsi Makhokolo (both film).

Ms Brogden said: "It was an amazing 'real' project to be a part of in the last few weeks ahead of my graduation.

"I have gained further camera and lighting operating skills, expanded my editing skills, time management and communication skills. I enjoyed setting up the shots we were filming on the day, and I will be sharing my experience working on this project when I start teaching at Leeds City College this September."

Glyn Middleton, senior lecturer in broadcast media at Horsforth-based Leeds Trinity University, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Leeds Trinity TV and film students to test their creativity and practical skills in such an ambitious film project.

"I know they're all keen to challenge themselves and are passionate about learning from the professionals involved. I hope it will be the first of many hands-on productions, co-ordinated under the Connected Campus banner."

Run and managed by Screen Yorkshire, Connected Campus is a university support network, facilitating access to the agency's global industry links and expertise.

Its aim is to forge closer links between the region's universities, Screen Yorkshire and the growing number of creative screen production companies in the area.

It's also designed as a path for Channel 4 - which is moving its headquarters to Leeds later this year - to liaise with higher education in Yorkshire.

Mr Middleton added: "This exciting film project is the first opportunity for students from a wide variety of Yorkshire universities – including Leeds Trinity – to come together and work with industry professionals to create a unique piece of filmed art. Our students are loving the experience and I hope it will be the first of many."

Quantaform Series is funded through Arts Council England and coordinated by Screen Yorkshire.

It will be launched at the Tate Modern in London later this year followed by a screening at Everyman Cinema in Leeds.

Screen Yorkshire has been running for almost two decades and have invested in iconic British films including the BAFTA award-winning This is England.