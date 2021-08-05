Ben Milligan is a DHL apprentice

Seetec Ltd is raising awareness of apprenticeship opportunities ahead of A Level results day, having launched a division of the business called Innovion which is backed by leading engineering, manufacturing and technology companies. The partners will all offer technical training placements for school leavers leading to a degree-level qualification.

One of those accepted after the scheme began was Ben Milligan, now 20, from Mirfield. Ben achieved good grades at A Level but decided not to go to university.

He secured a role with logistics giant DHL Global Forwarding in their ocean freight exports division, and completed his apprenticeship with a Distinction. He now works in air and ocean exports and hopes to eventually secure a management position.

Ben said: “I didn’t want to sit in lectures, I wanted to take the next step and use the experience of an apprenticeship to gain skills.

“Personally, I believe I’ve made the right choice. I am happy for my friends getting their degrees, it’s a great achievement. But they now have to find jobs and start their careers.

“I would say to school leavers, don’t just focus your research on universities, give as much attention to apprenticeships. Employers benefit from having an apprentice too, so it’s worth contacting companies to find out about opportunities.

“It’s important to keep your options open and look at what career you’d like to go into and whether it requires a degree. Not everyone will get the results they want, and an apprenticeship is a great option to start your career.”

Seetec Group CEO John Baumback, who joined the firm as an apprentice himself and now employs 2,500 people, said: “Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing, especially with the introduction of degree apprenticeships.